NEW YORK May 25 U.S.-listed shares of Latin
American companies rallied on Friday, with energy shares leading
the way higher after a period of weakness.
Oil prices were higher on the lack of progress in
negotiations with Iran over its disputed nuclear program, as
well as a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment that helped to lift
optimism.
Investors sought bargains in the group as crude futures
headed for a fourth straight weekly loss. Petroleo Brasil
surged 2.4 percent to $19.71. Compania Nacional
was up 1.8 percent at $6.62. Shares of Petroleo are on track to
snap 11 straight weeks of losses.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
for Latin America rose 1.2 percent, while a broader
index of ADRs was flat, as was the S&P 500.
European ADRs, which have been volatile in recent
weeks because of the economic and political uncertainties in the
euro zone, were also flat. European shares rose 0.2
percent, led by defensive shares.
Asian shares were the weakest of the day, dropping
0.7 percent. In Hong Kong, shares closed out a third straight
week of losses, with the European debt crisis and slowing
Chinese economy unnerving investors.
Solar power companies were among the weakest in Asia, with
LDK Solar Co off 6.6 percent at $2.42 and Suntech Power
down 5.7 percent at $1.82.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)