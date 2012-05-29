NEW YORK May 29 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Tuesday, led by Chinese companies after stocks
in the region rose to a three-week high.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
gained 0.9 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained
1.7 percent. Asian shares rose on bargain hunting with Hong Kong
shares up for a third straight day.
Investors also piled into Chinese infrastructure-related
sectors and services as Beijing pushes to stimulate demand in
the world's second-largest economy.
Worries over the debt crisis in Europe were also feeding
investor interest in companies focused on China.
U.S.-listed shares of Baidu Inc rose 3.4 percent to
$121.54 and China National Offshore Oil Corp rose 2
percent to $183.67.
Aluminum China gained 7.6 percent to $10.84 and
China Life Insurance rose 4.1 percent to $35.96.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.3 percent. Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit score, the
third downgrade in less than a month, saying efforts to support
Spanish banks were putting new strains on public finances. But
European stocks ended higher, boosted by talk of further steps
by the European Central Bank to support the region's banks.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)