NEW YORK May 31 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies ended little changed on Thursday, erasing earlier losses late in the session, after a report of possible plans to help Spain deal with its banking crisis eased some concerns about the euro zone.

Spain was in the center of the latest developments as markets judged the Madrid government would sooner or later have to ask for outside help to bail out its banks. A report, later denied, of possible IMF plans to help Spain deal with its banking crisis helped Wall Street cut its losses.

But the news was not enough to offset bearish sentiment in the market that was triggered by sluggish economic data in the U.S - private payroll growth accelerated only slightly last month and claims for jobless benefits rose last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was stalling.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.2 percent.

For the month, foreign shares were down 12 percent, their worst monthly loss since October 2008.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.1 percent. U.S.-listed shares of Barclays PLC fell 1.1 percent to $11.05 and Credit Suisse lost 1.1 percent to $19.13.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs ended flat while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)