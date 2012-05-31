NEW YORK May 31 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies ended little changed on Thursday, erasing earlier
losses late in the session, after a report of possible plans to
help Spain deal with its banking crisis eased some concerns
about the euro zone.
Spain was in the center of the latest developments as
markets judged the Madrid government would sooner or later have
to ask for outside help to bail out its banks. A report, later
denied, of possible IMF plans to help Spain deal with its
banking crisis helped Wall Street cut its losses.
But the news was not enough to offset bearish sentiment in
the market that was triggered by sluggish economic data in the
U.S - private payroll growth accelerated only slightly last
month and claims for jobless benefits rose last week, suggesting
the labor market recovery was stalling.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
fell 0.2 percent.
For the month, foreign shares were down 12 percent, their
worst monthly loss since October 2008.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.1 percent. U.S.-listed shares of Barclays PLC fell 1.1
percent to $11.05 and Credit Suisse lost 1.1 percent to
$19.13.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs ended
flat while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 0.8 percent.
