NEW YORK, June 4 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies edged up on Monday, led by European stocks that rose on signs of fresh measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Group of Seven finance chiefs will hold a special teleconference call on Tuesday amid concerns about Spain's banking crisis and the Greek election June 17 that could lead to Athens leaving the euro zone.

"All the instruments are available to guarantee the safety of banks in the euro zone," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of Berlin's center-right coalition .

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs gained 0.3 percent. Shares in Europe rose as talks of fresh measures from policymakers to help the region's troubled banking sector sparked a rally in battered Spanish, French and Italian stocks.

U.S.-listed shares of Telefonica rose 4.3 percent to $11.65 and Total also added 1 percent to $42.58.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index closed 0.5 percent higher at 2,078.96 points in muted trading volumes as UK markets remained closed for a holiday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.5 percent. In Japan, shares fell sharply with the broader Topix index hitting a 28-year low, as investors rushed to sell riskier assets.

The more tech-heavy Nikkei index also slid and has now dropped 19 percent from a one-year high marked on March 27, flirting with a fall into bear market territory, often defined as a slide of 20 percent within two months.

U.S.-listed shares of Japan's Toyota Motor fell 0.8 percent to $74.18 and NTT Docomo Inc lost 1.4 percent to $16.06.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs added 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Angela Moon, editing by Dave Zimmerman)