NEW YORK, June 5 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose for a third session in a row on Tuesday, boosted
by gains in Asian shares as regional markets bounced back
overnight.
Hopes for joint action coming out of talks among leaders of
the Group of Seven largest economies earlier lifted the Nikkei
and gave support to other Asian markets. But the G7 call bore no
fruit even as Spain's treasury minister said at current rates
financial markets were effectively shut to Spain.
Despite the lack of action from the G7, European and U.S.
markets were up for the day supported in part by data showing
the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector edged up in May,
welcome news after recent disappointing economic data.
The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs gained 0.5
percent, while the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 0.6 percent.
U.S.-traded shares of Japanese companies led gains, with
Sony up 3.2 percent to $13.20 and financial services
company Nomura up 3.9 percent to $3.23.
An index of American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Japanese
companies added 1.5 percent and a broader index of Asian
ADRs rose 1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.3 percent with Nokia up 5.7 percent at $2.76 and
Lloyds Banking Group up 2.6 percent to $1.59. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 0.3
percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Gary Crosse)