NEW YORK, June 6 Spanish banking stocks were
among the top gainers in a broad market rally on Wednesday as
talk in Europe about a rescue of the troubled sector sparked a
rebound from recent selling.
European sources said German and European Union officials
sought solutions for Spain's weakened banks, although Madrid has
not yet requested assistance and is resisting political
conditions.
Equity markets were ripe for a rally after the S&P 500 fell
nearly 10 percent from a recent peak in April and investors
began to bet on intervention by central banks as data around the
world points to a slowdown in the economy.
Banco Santander, the Madrid-based lender and the
euro zone's largest, rose 4.2 percent to $5.93 after plumbing
depths not seen since the height of the financial crisis in
March 2009. The stock is off 33 percent since a high this year
in February.
While a bailout of the sector may be a turning point there
have been false starts in the past. Some investors are worried
about getting into a "value trap" where seemingly attractive
valuations fail to provide hoped-for returns.
The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs gained 2.8
percent, while the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 2.3 percent. It was the biggest move in the ADR
index since Jan. 3.
Richard Ross, a technical analyst at Auerbach Grayson in New
York, said that based on a study of risk proxies such as the
euro currency and commodities the move could herald a major
reversal in markets.
"Our macro technical analysis strongly suggests that a
sustainable summer surge in risky assets has only just begun,
and broadly speaking we would not be a seller of a single
share," he wrote in a note to clients.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
2.9 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares
closed 2.4 percent.
Spanish banks were hit after ratings agency Standard &
Poor's cut the ratings on five of them in May, in what was
another blow to the country's ailing banking sector.
Shares of BBVA, another Spanish bank traded in New
York, rose 4.8 percent to $6.35
