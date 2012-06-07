NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Thursday, led by Asian companies after an
unexpected cut in China's interest rates.
China delivered twin surprises on rates on Thursday, cutting
borrowing costs to combat faltering growth while giving banks
additional flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit
rates in a step along the path of liberalization.
China's first rate cut since the global financial crisis
underlined heightened concern among policymakers worldwide that
the euro area's deepening debt problems are threatening economic
growth.
U.S.-listed shares of China Unicom rose 1.4 to
$13.62 and China National Oil Corp shares rose 1 percent
to $183.09. China Telecom shares rose 1.3 percent to
$44.38.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.4
percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs rose 0.2
percent.
Stocks in Asia had edged higher even prior to the surprise
rate cut by China. Japan's Nikkei average rose on
speculation that euro zone leaders would take policy action to
curb the spread of the region's debt crisis, with a softer yen
lending additional support. Seoul shares also rallied to a
one-week closing high.
But gains were capped by disappointing comments from
Bernanke as he showed no specific commitment for further
monetary easing.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs rose 0.8 percent.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)