NEW YORK, June 11 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies dropped on Monday, led by declines in Latin American shares including Petrobras and European banks.

European bank ADRs fell as an aid package for Spanish banks failed to give much relief to investor worries about the spread of the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares of Spain's Banco Santander were down 3.1 percent at $5.92 in New York, while shares of Germany's Deutsche Bank were down 2.9 percent at $34.94.

Energy-related shares also sank along with oil prices. In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $98 a barrel, dropping $1.47.

Shares of Brazil's Petrobras dropped 4.5 percent to $18.64 while shares of Canada's Suncor Energy fell 3.1 percent to $27.42.

Among other LatAm shares, Brazilian miner Vale slid 2.6 percent to $18.35 and shares of brewer AmBev declined 3 percent to $36.06.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 1 percent, while its index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.6 percent the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dropped 2.1 percent. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)