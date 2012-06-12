NEW YORK, June 12 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies rose on Tuesday, with shares of miners climbing with
gold prices and European banks bouncing from recent losses.
Shares of South Africa's Gold Fields gained 2.3
percent to $13.70 in New York while shares of AngloGold Ashanti
Ltd were up 2.2 percent at $36.82.
Gold prices rallied 1 percent, tracking gains in U.S. stocks
despite the metal's safe-haven status.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton, too, gained and
ended up 2.8 percent at $63.96.
Among European banks, Spain's Banco Santander was up
2.2 percent at $6.05. Shares of Lloyds Banking Group
were up 4.6 percent at $1.81, and shares of HSBC were up
2.7 percent at $42.13. Banks helped lead ADR declines on Monday.
European shares were helped by comments from the European
Central Bank's Vice-President Vitor Constancio, who told Reuters
the ECB stood ready to act if the situation in the euro zone
deteriorated further.
U.S. stocks rallied late in the session and ended up more
than 1 percent as volatile Spanish bond yields came off earlier
highs.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was up 1.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index ended up 1.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 1.9 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 1.7
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was up 1.5 percent.
Shares of Mexico's America Movil gained 3.3 percent
to $24.23, while shares of Brazil's Banco Santander S.A.
were up 3.1 percent at $8.
