By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies eased on Wednesday as worries ahead of the Greek
elections kept pressure on European bank ADRs.
Shares of Deutsche Bank were down 1.1 percent at
$35.04 in New York, while shares of Barclays were down
2.4 percent at $11.66.
Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland were down 1.7
percent at $6.86.
Analysts said stock investors are likely to stay cautious
ahead of the Greek elections on Sunday and on worries that
Spain's financing troubles could spread to other parts of the
euro zone. Speculation that Greece could leave the euro zone
after the elections added to the cautious tone.
Shares of big Japanese exporters declined as the yen
strengthened. The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at
79.34 yen, according to Reuters data.
Shares of Sony were down 2.4 percent at $12.76 while
shares of Panasonic declined 2.6 percent to $6.84.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was down 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was down 0.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)