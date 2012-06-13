NEW YORK, June 13 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies eased on Wednesday as worries ahead of the Greek elections kept pressure on European bank ADRs.

Shares of Deutsche Bank were down 1.1 percent at $35.04 in New York, while shares of Barclays were down 2.4 percent at $11.66.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland were down 1.7 percent at $6.86.

Analysts said stock investors are likely to stay cautious ahead of the Greek elections on Sunday and on worries that Spain's financing troubles could spread to other parts of the euro zone. Speculation that Greece could leave the euro zone after the elections added to the cautious tone.

Shares of big Japanese exporters declined as the yen strengthened. The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.34 yen, according to Reuters data.

Shares of Sony were down 2.4 percent at $12.76 while shares of Panasonic declined 2.6 percent to $6.84.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)