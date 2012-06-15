NEW YORK, June 15 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies rallied on Friday, led by European banking stocks on
growing hope that central banks will steady markets if Greece's
weekend election causes turmoil in the financial system next
week.
There are few American depository receipts of Greek
companies. The primary issue, National Bank of Greece,
rallied 13 percent to $1.82 a share on 9.62 million shares on
Friday, more than eight times average daily volume over the past
50 days. The stock has gained 55 percent in the last four days.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling fell, losing 1.7 percent
to $16.70 a share with just over 3,000 shares changing hands.
Shares of European bank ADRs were strong. Barclays
rose 4.8 percent to $12.70, the Royal Bank of Scotland
gained 9.7 percent to $7.83, and shares of Germany's Deutsche
Bank rose 3.8 percent to $36.51.
Banks are expected to be the most vulnerable as the euro
zone crisis goes on and particularly if Spain's financial health
deteriorates further.
The rallies of the last two days suggest investors believe
the expectations of central-bank assistance will overwhelm the
outcome of Greece's election, even if the left-wing SYRIZA
party, which is against the euro zone bailout, should come out
on top.
"At this point the market already reflects some level of
potential European damage. When the newspapers cover endless
scenarios for years in advance of an event, often times there is
lessened shock when the big day arrives," wrote Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer at Harris Bank in Chicago.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 1.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
rallied 1 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading
European ADRs was up 1.3 percent.
G20 officials told Reuters Thursday central banks from major
economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial
markets if the Greek elections cause major market turbulence.
Following that, the Bank of England and the U.K. government
said they will offer cheap loans to banks to ease the flow of
credit to the economy.
Investor focus has been centered on the Greek elections,
scheduled for Sunday. Volatility is expected to increase, but
the sympathetic sounds from world central banks has eased some
fears. U.S. indexes ended higher for the week, largely due to
the G20 words.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up
1.6 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was up 1.3 percent.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)