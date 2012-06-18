NEW YORK, June 18 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Monday, led lower by European stocks as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields indicated increasing fear of euro zone debt crisis contagion despite a victory for pro-bailout parties in the Greek election on Sunday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.7 percent. Shares in Europe fell as renewed fears over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy eclipsed initial relief over Greek election results that lessened the likelihood of an imminent exit from the euro zone.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index unofficially ended 1.2 percent lower to 2,154.08 points, while the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.04 percent higher at 993.67 points, after gaining as much as 1.1 percent in morning trade.

"The Greek vote was just the first step. They (the euro zone) still have a long way to go, hard work to do," said JJ Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Banks were the biggest losers. U.S.-listed shares of Barclays PLC fell 3.1 percent to $12.30 and Credit Suisse fell 3 percent to $18.31.

U.S.-traded shares of the National Bank of Greece were off 3.8 percent at $1.75 and the Royal Bank of Scotland lost 5.2 percent to $7.42.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.5 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs were up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)