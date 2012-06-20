NEW YORK, June 20 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Wednesday, led higher by European banks, as expectations of new stimulus measures from central banks supported equities.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.4 percent. European stocks closed at a fresh month-high on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday extended its monetary stimulus to help a U.S. economic recovery that looks at risk of stalling. Expectations that the European Central Bank may undertake similar measures to tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis have propped up Europe's stock markets in recent weeks.

U.S.-listed shares of Barclays PLC rose 2.8 percent to $13.02 and Credit Suisse gained 1.7 percent to $19.46.

Deutsche Bank shares were up 1.6 percent at $37.01. But the National Bank of Greece dropped 8.6 percent to $1.81.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.6 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs added 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)