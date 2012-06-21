By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies tumbled on Thursday as weak data from around the world
added to the belief the economy was slowing.
Sectors tied to economic growth prospects were the hardest
hit, with energy and material shares declining.
Data showed business activity across the euro zone shrank
for a fifth straight month in June, while Chinese manufacturing
contracted. U.S. factory growth was slowed by weak overseas
demand, and jobless claims came in higher than expected.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
slumped 1.7 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500
index lost 1.5 percent.
Energy shares were among the weakest of the day, dropping
alongside a 2.8 percent fall in the price of crude oil. BP Plc
sank 4.5 percent to $38.18 while BHP Billiton Plc
lost 3.6 percent to $56.44.
Among Asian energy firms, China Petroleum fell 1.5
percent to $89.36 and Cnooc Ltd shed 4.8 percent to
$188.80. In Latin America, CPFL Energia S.A. fell 0.7
percent to $25.05 and Petroleo Brasil was off 1.5
percent at $20.16.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
1.6 percent while European stocks fell 0.5 percent on
concerns about the weak data.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.6
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was off 1.7 percent.
In Asia, Hong Kong shares posted their biggest drop in three
weeks on the manufacturing data, falling 1.6 percent. Latin
American shares fell and broke a four-day streak of gains.
