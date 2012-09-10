NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies edged modestly lower on Monday as investors stepped back from recent gains and looked to possible policy action from the Federal Reserve later this week.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts advanced almost 3 percent last week, its best since early June, with investors hailing a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis. The index slipped 0.3 percent on Monday.

ADRs have climbed in recent weeks on growing expectations that the Fed would announce a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, in order to help boost flagging economic growth. Many investors are reluctant to make bets ahead of Thursday when the central bank releases its decision on extra stimulus. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.3 percent while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares lost 0.2 percent as investors took profits in defensive stocks, which are not expected to especially benefit from any Fed action.

Among those defensive groups, utility firm National Grid fell 1.6 percent to $54.60 and France Telecom lost 2 percent to $13.38.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.3 percent as both Chinese imports and exports came in below expectations for the month of August.

While the data indicated slowing in the economy, it increased the odds for more Beijing-backed spending to boost demand. China Petroleum, shares, which are linked to demand prospects for oil, climbed 1.6 percent to $91.57.

In company news, Nordion Inc slumped 35 percent to $6.95 after it said it would suspend its quarterly dividend after an arbitration panel rejected its claim for damages from its main supplier.

Talisman Energy Inc rose 3.2 percent to $14.62 after it said its chief executive had stepped down, which investors took as a sign the company could be looking for a buyer.