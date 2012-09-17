NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies edged lower on Monday after their best two weeks in
seven months, with investors turning their attention to the
economy and instability in the Middle East.
Overseas shares rose for a fourth session on Friday, a day
after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy.
The Fed's move followed a decision by the European Central Bank
to support debt-ridden euro-zone nations by purchasing their
debt.
With little other news in the headlines, analysts said the
recent unrest in the Middle East could lead to weakness in the
U.S. stock market.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Afghan
capital on Monday in the latest of demonstrations that have
swept the Muslim world, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu warned that Iran would reach the brink of being able
to build a nuclear bomb in just six or seven months.
The Bank of New York Mellon index of leading Israeli
American Depository Receipts fell 1.4 percent, a drop
well in excess of the overall market. Teva Pharmaceuticals
, Israel's biggest company, fell 1.6 percent to $40.04.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
lost 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
also slipped 0.3 percent.
Factory activity in New York state contracted for a second
month in a row in September, falling to its lowest level in
nearly 3-1/2 years, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York showed. A national ISM manufacturing survey earlier
this month showed the sector contracted for a third month in
August.
European shares traded in New York were little changed even
as European stocks fell from 14-month highs on Monday as traders
cashed in gains and looked for clarification on whether Spain
will seek financial aid to tackle its debt crisis.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
dipped 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,116.58.
Spain's Banco Santander edged up 0.14 percent.
Elsewhere, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
dropped 0.9 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading
Latin American ADRs fell 0.2 percent.