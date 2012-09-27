NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Thursday, boosted by Chinese stocks on bets
authorities will take steps to prop up equity markets in the
world's second-largest economy.
Chinese traders attributed Thursday's gains to speculation
that the domestic markets watchdog would announce steps to
support stock markets, possibly including more reforms to
initial public offerings.
The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts of
Chinese companies rose 2.2 percent and the regional
index of ADRs of Asian companies added 1.9 percent. The
broad BNY ADR index gained 1.3 percent.
Top movers among Chinese companies included U.S.-traded
shares of CNOOC, up 3.5 percent to $205.75 and Yanzhou
Coal, up 2.8 percent to $14.74.
U.S. stocks extended gains late in the session after Spain
unveiled plans for economic reform, luring investors into ADRs
of European companies.
The BNY index of Spanish ADRs rose 1.6 percent with
Banco Santander up 2.3 percent to $7.69 and BBVA
up 1.5 percent to $7.95.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
gained 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 0.8 percent as local markets advanced also on hope for
Chinese stimulus measures.
ADRs of Mexico's Cemex jumped 4 percent to $8.28.