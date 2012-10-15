NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Monday, following global markets higher amid
hopes debt-saddled Spain was close to asking for a bailout.
Japanese companies were mostly higher after mobile operator
Softbank Corp said it will buy about 70 percent of
Sprint Nextel Corp.
Sony rose 3 percent to $11.70, while Canon
Inc gained 2 percent to $31.90.
Cemex gained nearly 1 percent after the
Mexican cement maker posted a narrower third-quarter loss. Cemex
was up 0.9 percent at $8.91.
Indian company Tata Motors fell after
shares at its Jaguar Land Rover unit fell in September. Tata was
down 2.5 percent at $24.98.
BP was modestly lower ahead of bidding that
will open this week for the British oil major's half of Russian
oil company TNK-BP. BP's shares slipped 0.6 percent to
$41.59.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.8 percent. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
index gained 0.7 percent after
stronger-than-expected Citigroup earnings and retail sales
data.
Investors were also waiting for signs that Spain was ready
to formally request a bailout. Sources told Reuters that Spain
could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next month.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares ended up 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed
0.9 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was up 1 percent.