NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Friday, taking their cue from a sell-off in
world stocks on concerns about Europe's debt crisis and
disappointing corporate earnings in the United States.
Signs of disagreement emerged from European Union leaders
over how to help the region's banks. Germany raised new hurdles
to using the euro zone's rescue fund to inject capital directly
into debt-saddled banks.
Bank shares tumbled with Spain's Santander
down 3.6 percent at $7.54, while Deutsche Bank
lost 4.3 percent to $44.39.
In individual stocks, telecom provider China Mobile
slipped 1 percent to $54.14 ahead of its third-quarter
results expected on Monday.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
tumbled 1.4 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index
lost 1.8 percent as earnings from General Electric
and Microsoft rekindled worries about corporate
profits.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs gave
up 1.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares broke a four-day winning streak to close down 0.8
percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.3
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
1.3 percent.