NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies were little changed in a quiet session on Monday, with the backdrop of a looming U.S. fiscal crisis and concern over Greece damping investor sentiment.

Data showing Japan's economy shrank 0.9 percent in the three months to September further weighed on sentiment, and a gauge of U.S.-traded shares of Japanese companies fell 0.9 percent and those from Asia dipped 0.19 percent. Nidec Corp was down 2.2 percent to $16.01 and Sony Corp fell 1.9 percent to $10.65.

Equities and other risk markets continue to be weighed down by U.S. government spending cuts and tax increases that could start taking effect early next year and throw the economy into recession, unless Congress acts.

Investors have also expected the disbursement of another tranche of aid for debt-ladden Greece after the country approved a tough 2013 budget. Delays are likely as there was no agreement on how to make its debts sustainable.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts dipped 0.06 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 edged up 0.01 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose less than 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.26 percent.

Among the largest percentage gainers were ADRs of British banks. Barclays plc rose 2.1 percent to $14.84, RBS added 2.7 percent to $8.73 and Lloyds Banking Group gained 4 percent to $2.84.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.54 percent weighed by Brazilian shares, with Rio de Janeiro-based energy giant Petrobras off 2 percent at $20.40.