NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies climbed on Thursday, with commodity-related shares
jumping with oil and metals prices and as Rio Tinto said it
would cut $7 billion in costs over the next two years.
Shares of Australian miner Rio Tinto were up 4.4
percent at $49.47 in New York. The company said it would also
sell more assets, in a move offset weaker commodity prices.
Metals prices were higher on Thursday, with copper hitting
its highest in more than a month. Spot gold was up 0.4
percent at $1,725.76 an ounce. In the oil market, Brent futures
rose $1.25 to settle at $110.76 a barrel.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton were up 1
percent at $72.04 while shares of Brazilian miner Vale
were up 1.8 percent at $17.59. Shares of South Africa's
AngloGold Ashanti were up 2.9 percent at $31.55 and
shares of Gold Fields were up 5.7 percent at $12.52.
Among energy companies, shares of Brazil's Petrobras
were up 0.3 percent at $18.45.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was up 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
was up 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained
1.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs was up 0.7 percent.
Among other gainers, U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry maker
Research In Motion gained 3.3 percent to $11.46 after
Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral," saying
it was optimistic ahead of the launch of the BlackBerry 10
smartphone.
U.S.-listed shares of Indian companies shot up. The Indian
government agreed to a vote in parliament on allowing foreign
entry in multi-brand retail. Also, Goldman Sachs updated Indian
stocks to "overweight" from "marketweight." Shares of India's
ICICI Bank Ltd. jumped 7.5 percent to $41.67 and shares
of HDFC Bank Ltd gained 6.6 percent to $42.92.