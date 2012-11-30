NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies edged higher on Friday along with energy companies, while shares of mining companies ended mostly in negative territory.

Shares of PetroChina were up 1.5 percent at $133.15 in New York, while shares of BP Plc were up 1.1 percent at $41.76 and shares of China Petroleum & Chemical were up 1.3 percent at $105.90.

The gains followed a rise in oil futures. Brent crude oil futures for January delivery rose by 47 cents, or 0.42 percent, to $111.23 a barrel.

Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras, however, declined 2.8 percent to $17.97. The company said on Friday it plans to save $5.4 billion on transport and other logistics operations by 2020.

In the mining sector, shares of gold companies AngloGold Ashanti of South Afraica fell 2 percent to $30.97 while shares of Gold Fields declined 2.3 percent to $12.28.

In the metals market, spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,711.30 an ounce.

Shares of BHP Billiton were down 0.2 percent at $72.04.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was up 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.02 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.5 percent.