NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Tuesday, boosted by hopes negotiations in the
"fiscal cliff" talks were beginning to inch forward.
A deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" - a series of tax hikes
and spending cuts that could send the U.S. economy into
recession - looked closer after House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner kept the support of his Republican colleagues for
compromises in talks with President Barack Obama.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 1.1 percent and was on track for its best
two-day performance in a month.
Nokia Corp climbed 4.6 percent to $4.13
in New York trade, buoyed by growing expectations of strong
sales of the company's new Lumia smart phone models.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
gained 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed up 0.4 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs advanced
1.5 percent, as the Nikkei average neared the 10,000 mark and
remained at an 10-week high on expectations of an aggressive
monetary easing policy in the wake of recent elections.
The anticipation of an easing policy helped move lift shares
of exporters, with Canon Inc up 4.4 percent to
$39.42, Honda Motor Co up 2.4 percent to $34.79
and Toyota Motor Corp up 3 percent to $89.18.
Toyota also rose after the Nikkei reported the automaker
will keep its global output target for 2013 nearly unchanged
from this year at 9.9 million vehicles despite a production cut
at home.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
advanced 0.9 percent.