NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies slumped on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in Asia as investors took profits following recent gains.

Shares in China have jumped almost 6 percent over the past three weeks, boosted by signs of improved growth. But shares fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday, snapping a four-day streak of gains.

Cyclical shares in Asia, which are closely tied to the pace of economic growth, were among the hardest hit on Tuesday. Aluminum China fell 1.6 percent to $12.20 while China Finance Online sank 4.1 percent to $1.41.

Chinese education stocks were also lower. Noah Education dropped 8.5 percent to $1.56 and New Oriental Education was down 2.7 percent at $18.98.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 1.7 percent, outpacing the 0.8 percent drop in the BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent, as investors took money off the table ahead of an earnings season that is expected to show sluggish profit growth amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs dipped 0.4 percent as the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 1.2 percent. Brazilian stocks fell as continued worries over energy rationing dragged down shares of electric utilities. An index of electric utility shares continued to slide a day after posting its biggest loss in nearly four months. Centrais Electricas Brasilerias dropped 8.4 percent to $3.06.

Among the most active foreign shares traded on U.S. exchanges, Israel's Perion Network surged 24 percent to $11.72 after giving a full-year outlook that topped expectations.