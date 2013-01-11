NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies were little changed on Friday, as strength in European
shares was offset by profit-taking in Asia.
Asian shares have rallied this week on signs of improved
growth in the region. An index of Asian American Depositary
Receipts notched gains of more than 1 percent on both
Wednesday and Thursday. That index was down 0.4 percent on
Friday.
Some of the sectors that were strongest earlier this week
sold off on Friday. U.S.-listed shares of Aluminum China
, which jumped almost 7 percent on Thursday in its best
day since May, dropped 3.8 percent to $12.78 on Friday.
China Finance Online fell 0.7 percent to $1.47,
though it has soared 36 percent over the past two weeks.
Shares in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent, ending a
winning streak after Chinese December inflation data came in
higher than expected.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was flat, with the weakness in Asia offset by a 0.3
percent rise in European ADRs. The S&P 500 fell
0.1 percent.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares
closed down 0.2 percent, though ADRs remained higher on strength
in banking shares. Barclays Plc rose 1.2 percent to
$19.30 and HSBC Holding was up 0.8 percent at $54.87.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 0.7 percent.
Among the most active foreign shares traded on U.S.
exchanges, India's Infosys gained 17 percent to $51.57
after raising its revenue forecast and posting a
stronger-than-expected profit.
In the mining space, Rio Tinto fell 2.3 percent to
$55.95 while BHP Billiton Ltd was off 2.6 percent at
$76.63.
BHP Billiton suspended offshore oilfield operations and Rio
Tinto shut down key iron ore export terminals as Cyclone Narelle
intensified off Australia's northwest coast.