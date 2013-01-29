NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies advanced on Tuesday, led by Asian banks on optimism
the financials will show stronger profits this year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial gained 3.6 percent to
$5.45, Mizuho Financial Group advanced 2.9 percent to
$3.87 and Nomura Holdings rose 3 percent to $5.54 after
the Nikkei newspaper said the recent stock rally would boost the
value of banks' own shareholdings and their net profit in the
current fiscal year.
The Nikkei index has risen 4.5 percent on the year,
driven by gains in sectors such as exporters, financials and
real estate, which are expected to benefit from "Abenomics",
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's brand of economic policy involving
aggressive monetary easing and a weaker yen.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index rose 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up
1.4 percent, putting the index on pace for its biggest climb
since the first trading day of the year.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
climbed 0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.4 percent.
GlaxoSmithKline rose 2 percent to $45.47 after
Barclays raised its rating on the drugmaker to "overweight" from
"equal weight."
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
advanced 0.9 percent.