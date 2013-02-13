BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies edged lower on Wednesday, with shares of Mexico's America Movil down sharply after reporting disappointing results.
Shares of telecommunications company America Movil were down 10.1 percent at $22.35 in New York, their biggest daily percentage drop since late October 2008. The drop came after it reported the results, citing weak revenue and higher costs.
Metals miners also declined along with gold prices.
Shares of Barrick Gold Corp dropped 2.8 percent to $31.59 in New York while shares of Harmony Gold Mining were down 1.4 percent at $6.99.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.4 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was flat, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.3 percent.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)