BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S.-listed shares of Latin American companies rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, boosted by an 11.7 percent gain in shares of Petrobras after it announced an increase in the price of diesel.
Brazil's state-led oil company said late Tuesday it would raise by 5 percent the wholesale price of diesel fuel, the country's most-used motor oil. Losses on fuel prices have cut into money that could be used on investment.
Petrobras shares were up 11.7 percent at $16.18 in New York.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs, up 1.6 percent, far outpaced the rest of the ADR market, which was essentially flat.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.03 percent.
Among other Latin American shares, shares of Brazilian miner Vale were up 2.6 percent at $18.44 while shares of Brazil's Banco Santander were up 5 percent at $7.73. Shares of Mexico's Cemex were up 0.8 percent at $11.42.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.2 percent.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1