By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, March 7
U.S.-listed shares of Latin
American companies rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, led by
gains for a second day in Brazil's Petrobras after
Credit Suisse raised its outlook on its American Depository
Receipts.
The outlook on the state-led oil company was lifted to
outperform from neutral. Late Tuesday, Petrobras said it would
raise by 5 percent the wholesale price of diesel fuel, the
country's most-used motor oil. Losses on fuel
prices have cut into money that could be used on investment.
Petrobras shares jumped 5.1 percent to $17.53 in New York.
They rose 15 percent on Wednesday.
Other U.S.-listed Brazilian shares were also higher,
including miner Vale, up 0.7 percent at $19.06, and
shares of Brazil's Banco Santander, up 1.7 percent at
$7.76.
Among other Latin American shares, Mexico's Cemex was
up 1.7 percent at $11.61. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs was up 1 percent, while Brazil's Bovespa
stock index was up 1.6 percent.
It was a second day Latin American ADRs have outperformed
the rest of the ADR market, even as U.S. stocks extended gains
for a fifth day.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was up 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was also up 0.2 percent.
U.S. investor optimism has been up this week following the
Dow Jones Industrial Average's string of record intraday
highs since Tuesday. A strengthening economy and loose monetary
policy by central banks around the world have pushed U.S. stocks
higher this year.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.7 percent.