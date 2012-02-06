NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies declined on Monday, led down by Chinese ADRs,
including Internet portal Sohu.com Inc and Internet
leader Baidu.
Sohu.com forecast a weak first quarter hurt by
advertisements and higher spending on video content.
Its shares sank 15.2 percent to $53.43 in New
York.
Shares of Baidu fell 2.1 percent to $131.72, while shares of
another Chinese online company, Sina Corp, dropped 6.2
percent to $70.35.
Among other big decliners in the Chinese ADR world, China
Telecom Corp dropped 5.2 percent to $55.54 and China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp fell 2.9 percent to $121.34.
China Unicom Ltd declined 5.2 percent to $17.54.
European banks also slid as worries increased about a messy
Greek debt default.
Speaking in Paris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed
exasperation among euro zone leaders over endless debate in
Athens that has yet to produce a definitive acceptance of the
austerity and reform conditions demanded by international
lenders.
Shares of Deutsche Bank fell 1.7 percent to $44.21,
while Credit Suisse slipped 1.9 percent to $27.42 and
Barclays dropped 2.6 percent to $14.71.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
was down 0.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was down 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs was down 0.5 percent. The BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)