NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies declined on Monday, led down by Chinese ADRs, including Internet portal Sohu.com Inc and Internet leader Baidu.

Sohu.com forecast a weak first quarter hurt by advertisements and higher spending on video content. Its shares sank 15.2 percent to $53.43 in New York.

Shares of Baidu fell 2.1 percent to $131.72, while shares of another Chinese online company, Sina Corp, dropped 6.2 percent to $70.35.

Among other big decliners in the Chinese ADR world, China Telecom Corp dropped 5.2 percent to $55.54 and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp fell 2.9 percent to $121.34. China Unicom Ltd declined 5.2 percent to $17.54.

European banks also slid as worries increased about a messy Greek debt default.

Speaking in Paris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed exasperation among euro zone leaders over endless debate in Athens that has yet to produce a definitive acceptance of the austerity and reform conditions demanded by international lenders.

Shares of Deutsche Bank fell 1.7 percent to $44.21, while Credit Suisse slipped 1.9 percent to $27.42 and Barclays dropped 2.6 percent to $14.71.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts was down 0.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.5 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)