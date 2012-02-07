NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies climbed on Tuesday as profit forecasts from
companies including Toyota provided some relief on
concerns over a weaker earnings picture.
Shares of Toyota, Japan's No. 1 automaker, gained 2.4
percent to $79.61 in New York after it raised its full-year
profit forecast by more than a third. The guidance, however, was
still below analysts' expectations.
ArcelorMittal forecast improvement in the first half
of 2012. U.S.-listed shares of the world's largest steelmaker
rose 3.4 percent to $22.17.
In the United States, earnings for S&P 500 companies have
lost some of their upward momentum in the latest reporting
period, with the percentage of companies beating analysts'
earnings and revenue estimates so far down from recent quarters.
That trend has raised some worries about the outlook for the
rest of the year, and analysts have said weakness in Europe is
partly behind a dampened outlook.
Shares of Sanofi gained 2.3 percent to $37.54 after
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lotion to
treat head lice.
On the downside, shares of Swiss bank UBS AG slipped
0.7 percent to $14.27 as its earnings came in below forecasts,
signaling there may be more damage to come for the banking
sector.
Investors are waiting anxiously for the outcome of
discussions on a bailout package for Greece, which needs the aid
to avoid a messy default.
It's the latest point of focus in the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis. The crisis has kept investors on edge for months,
with banks seen among the most affected by any fallout from the
crisis.
Shares of Credit Suisse were down 0.5 percent at
$27.35 on Tuesday, while shares of other European banks were
higher. Shares of Deutsche Bank were up 1.5 percent at
$44.84.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
ended with a gain of 0.6 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index was up 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.4
percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was up 0.7 percent.
Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras were up
1.8 percent after departing Chief Executive Jose Sergio
Gabrielli said the company will surpass 2011 oil and gas output
this year.
(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)