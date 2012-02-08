NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies edged higher on Wednesday following gains in
Chinese stocks, while an unusual drop in earnings from global
miner BHP Billiton drove mining ADRs lower.
BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said its results
were hurt by labor battles and weaker commodity prices, and its
shares fell 1.3 percent to $60.79 in New York.
Shares of other mining companies also declined, including
Brazil's Vale, which ended down 0.3 percent at $26.42,
and Peru's Buenaventura, down 1.1 percent at $41.47.
Shares of Canada's Ivanhoe Mines were down 1.9 percent
at $16.47.
The price of copper, among the materials BHP mines, rose on
Wednesday, however, after China's central bank pledged support
for its property market, which helps drive demand for the metal.
Among U.S.-listed Chinese shares, energy companies were
among the strongest performers. PetroChina gained 2.2
percent to $153.23 while shares of China Petroleum & Chemical
climbed 2.1 percent to $122.70.
Other top gainers in that market included China Life
Insurance Co Ltd, which rose 2.6 percent to $45.01.
Brent crude oil prices rose on hopes that a deal to bail out
debt-strapped Greece was near. Brent March crude gained
97 cents, to settle at $117.20 a barrel, a seventh straight
gain.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts rose 0.2 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index also gained 0.2
percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
rose 0.7 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs was up 0.1 percent.
