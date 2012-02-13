NEW YORK Feb 13 Greek shares listed in
New York rose sharply on Monday after the nation's leaders
agreed austerity measures that international lenders are
demanding in return for a bailout.
The 130 billion euro rescue package is intended to prevent
the country triggering a chaotic default when 14.5 billion of
its debt becomes due for repayment on March 20.
The National Bank of Greece surged 12.5 percent to
$3.87 in New York trading to post its best daily percentage gain
in two weeks. The stock has more than doubled in value since
mid-January but is still down over 90 percent since late 2007
when it traded for over $66.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts rose 1.3 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index added 0.7
percent.
Other Greek shares that did well in New York included Coca
Cola Hellenic Bottling Co, Europe's largest bottler and
vendor of Coca-Cola products, serving 28 countries. The stock
rose 3.7 percent to $19.91.
Among big gainers in Europe were some of the region's most
important banks that have seen their share prices recover
recently as the worse fears over Europe's debt crisis appear to
fade.
Shares in Great Britain's Lloyd's Banking Group rose
2.2 percent to $3.28, while shares in ING, the Dutch
banking group, rose 2.8 percent to $8.78.
The overall European market was in line with the headline
index. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
rose 1.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed up 0.7 percent at 1,071.63 points.
On a regional basis the performance of other areas was
fairly uniform.
Asian shares traded in New York gained after local markets
rallied on optimism of Greece's deal. The BNY Mellon index of
leading Asian ADRs rose 1.3 percent and the
BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs added
1.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 8,999.18 but
fell short of last week's February options settlement price of
9,011.16 and its 200-day moving average near 9,055.
(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrew Hay)