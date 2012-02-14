NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Tuesday, with Europe's banks giving back recent gains after Moody's downgraded six European countries and warned it may cut the ratings of three others.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts fell 0.03 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.6 percent.

The ratings news was among factors that sent the euro sharply lower against the U.S. dollar. Euro weakness compared with the greenback has been an important proxy for risk aversion recently, with a selloff in the single currency often pressaging weakness in equities.

However, strength in Asia, which appeared to be driven by the effect of the weaker yen on Japan's big exporters such as Canon Inc and Toyota Motors, offset some of the weakness in the main ADR index.

Rating agency Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria and it downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal, citing growing risks from Europe's debt crisis.

Banks were among the biggest losers in Europe. The sector is very sensitive to concerns over the health of credit markets that can increase their funding costs or weigh on their portfolios of sovereign debt. Great Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland fell 5.9 percent to $8.37 in New York.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.1 percent at 1069.75 points.

The yen fell to its lowest in 3-1/2 months against the dollar after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program, though analysts cautioned that the yen's slide could slow as the effect of the monetary easing fades.

Canon rose 0.9 percent to $44.70 while Toyota rose 1.1 percent to $79.78.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.7 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dropped 0.7 percent. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)