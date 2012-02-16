NEW YORK Feb 16 Spanish banks listed in New York fell on Thursday after regulators lifted a short-selling ban in the local market, driving domestically traded banking shares sharply lower.

Spain's stock market regulator said it had decided to lift the ban on short-selling of stocks and related financial instruments given improved market conditions.

The lifting of the ban, however, had an immediate and pronounced effect on the shares of the nation's banks.

U.S.-listed shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya fell 2.09 percent to $9.04 while Banco Santander lost 0.4 percent to $8.35. Both shares pared losses heading into the close, suggesting locally traded shares may follow suit in the next session.

The weakness in Spanish banks contrasted with broad strength across the rest of the market. The S&P 500 hit its highest level in nine months as the U.S. economy showed further signs of recovery and optimism grew that a Greek bailout deal would be agreed next week.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts rose 1.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index added 1.1 percent.

Outside Spain, European banks posted gains. Deutsche Bank rose 2.7 percent to $44.11. ING, the Dutch financial group, rose 2.9 percent to $8.91.

That helped lift the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs 1.3 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.1 percent at 1,076.90 points.

Asian shares performed well in New York as Japanese stocks continued to be driven on the back of easing steps from the Bank of Japan that have weakened the yen, a boon for exporters.

Panasonic Corp rose 4.3 percent to $8.78, while Hitachi shares rose 2.8 percent to $57.17.

Japanese ADRs rose even as Japan's Nikkei stock average retreated from a six-month high in choppy trade on Thursday, but sentiment remained upbeat.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 1.9 percent. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)