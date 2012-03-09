By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 9
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S.-listed shares of
foreign companies edged lower on Friday after a
better-than-expected payrolls report signaled an improving
domestic economy and pushed the dollar higher.
U.S. employers added more than 200,000 workers to their
payrolls for a third straight month in February, and the
unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent.
The report adds to a string of recent economic data which
points to an economy that is slowly building steam versus
struggling economies around the globe and lifted the dollar
against a basket of major currencies.
An improving dollar makes American Depositary Receipts more
expensive to buy and weakens demand for them.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts (ADRs) shed 0.05 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.4 percent at 1079.37 points.
Vodafone Group slipped 1.4 percent to $26.63 after a
regulator extended the deadline to March 29 for rival bidder
Tata Communications to offer for Britain's Cable &
Wireless Worldwide, forcing the telecom's hand on a
decision.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
gained 0.9 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs shed 0.3 percent.
China Mobile Ltd jumped 5.2 percent to $55.35 after
Goldman Sachs upgraded China's large mobile operator to buy from
neutral.
