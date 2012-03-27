NEW YORK, March 27 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies dropped on Tuesday, dragged lower by a slide in energy-related shares as prospects appeared dim for a timely closing of a natural gas leak off the Scottish coast.

A cloud of explosive natural gas boiling up from the North Sea out of a leak at Total's evacuated Elgin Franklin platform forced another shutdown as the French energy company warned it could take six months to halt the flow.

Shares of Total listed in the United States tumbled 6.9 percent to $51.00. Britain's BP, which had a blowout two years ago at its Deepwater Horizon rig in the Gulf of Mexico, lost 2.6 percent to $45.04 in New York trade. The BNY Mellon European oil and gas index slumped 3.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts < .BKADR> shed 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index < . SPX> edged up 0.06 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares slipped 0.5 percent to close at 1,083.54 points.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs declined 0.3 percent. U.S.-listed shares of Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras lost 1.2 percent to $27.13.

In contrast to the day's general downturn in the ADR market, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs < .BKAS> gained 0.3 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.7 percent to $85.77 after the automaker said it has started started researching next-generation lithium-ion batteries with BMW AG as part of their agreement last December to collaborate on various environmentally friendly technologies. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)