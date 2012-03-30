NEW YORK, March 30 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Friday, tracking major global markets, to
close their best quarter in six as investors once again favored
equities over other assets.
Bets that China's economy would avoid a hard landing, a move
to contain the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis and weeks
of better-than-forecast U.S. economic data were the main drivers
of growth for equities this quarter.
Leading the way were New York-traded shares of Asian
companies, up 14.2 percent in the first quarter, with
help from Japanese shares, up 18.3 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei average fell for a third straight session on
Friday as investors continued to pocket gains from their
strongest first-quarter rally in 24 years.
American depositary receipts of Chinese companies
also posted double-digit gains in the first three months of the
year, up 11.4 percent.
The broad BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary
receipts gained 9 percent in the last three months, its
best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2010. By
comparison, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index rose 12
percent for the quarter, and MSCI's major global stocks index
added 11.3 percent.
Latin American ADRs also outperformed the broad
index, with a gain of 11.5 percent. Brazilian ADRs rose
10.4 percent this quarter while ADRs of Mexican companies
added 13.5 percent.
Mexico's IPC stock index advanced 6.5 percent during
the quarter, helped by gains in Cemex. The cement giant's ADR
jumped 49.7 percent in the quarter after a near 71
percent advance in the last three months of 2011.
Leading European ADRs underperformed the benchmark
with a 6.6 percent gain in the quarter.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Gary Crosse)