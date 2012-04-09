NEW YORK, April 9 South Korean shares traded in New York fell sharply on Monday after news that North Korea is preparing a third nuclear weapons test as well as pressing ahead with a rocket launch.

The move is in defiance of a U.N. resolution and has unnerved investors who find the reclusive communist nation unpredictable in its relations with its neighbors and fear that it could spark a conflagration in the wider region.

The BNY Mellon's index of leading South Korean American depositary receipts, or ADRs, fell 2.7 percent. That compared to a drop of 0.7 percent across the ADR market as measured by the BNY Mellon market index.

The wider market was also pressured by the U.S. monthly nonfarm payrolls report on Friday that showed the world's largest economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month.

More volatile stocks in the financial sector lost out to more stable, defensive names in the telecom and utility sectors.

Woori Finance Holding fell 8.8 percent to $32.15, while KB Financial Group lost 4.7 percent to $36.40.

In contrast, Korea Electric Power Corp, a power generator and distributor, rose 1.9 percent to $9.81. Similarly, KT Corp, an integrated telecom provider, climbed 0.6 percent to $13.57.

The iShares MSCI exchange traded fund, an alternative way to access Korean exposure, fell 1.8 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.4 percent.

Weakness in Asia was offset by a relatively stronger performance in Europe and Latin America, where losses were slight in comparison. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.5 percent.

European blue chips held up relatively well. French oil company Total fell 0.1 percent to $49.84, while Vodafone Group, the UK-based mobile phone provider, fell 0.3 percent to $27.29.

Many markets in Europe were shut for the Easter Monday holiday, meaning that ADRs could not take their cue from the underlying domestic markets as is usually the case.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)