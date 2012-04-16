By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S.-listed shares of
Argentine companies fell on Monday, with shares of YPF
leading the way lower as the country announced plans to seize
control of the energy company.
YPF shares were halted in afternoon U.S. trading and were
last down 11.2 percent at $19.50.
Argentine shares in YPF, the Argentine unit of Spanish oil
major Repsol, have fallen recently due to speculation
about a state takeover.
Among other Argentine ADRs, Pampa Energia SA was
down 3.6 percent at $7.56 and Telecom Argentina was down
3.3 percent at $16.27.
Repsol said it considered the plan by Argentina's government
to be unlawful, while the European Commission said any forced
takeover of YPF would send a negative signal to investors in
Argentina and hurt the country's business environment.
Latin American ADRs strongly underperformed ADRs overall on
the day. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 1.5 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading
American depositary receipts was up 0.2 percent.
Among other declining Latam ADRs, shares of Brazilian miner
Vale were down 2.4 percent at $22.70 while shares of
Brazil's state oil company, Petrobras, were down 1.1
percent at $24.24.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
was down 0.3 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 ended down 0.1 percent.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)