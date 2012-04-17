NEW YORK, April 17 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, driven higher by gains in European banks after a well-received Spanish debt auction.

Spanish bond yields eased following the better-than-expected bill sale, while shares of Spain's Banco Santander gained 1.9 percent to $6.55 in New York and shares of Barclays jumped 3.9 percent to $14.09.

Shares of Deutsche Bank advanced 4.3 percent to $46.31.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 1.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index added 1.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 2 percent higher.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed 0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs advanced 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)