U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, driven higher by gains in European banks after a well-received Spanish debt auction.
Spanish bond yields eased following the better-than-expected bill sale, while shares of Spain's Banco Santander gained 1.9 percent to $6.55 in New York and shares of Barclays jumped 3.9 percent to $14.09.
Shares of Deutsche Bank advanced 4.3 percent to $46.31.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 1.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index added 1.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 2 percent higher.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed 0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs advanced 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Senior Mexican officials on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies during a visit by two of President Donald Trump's top envoys, who in turn sought to cool tempers after weeks of tension between the neighbors.