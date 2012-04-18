By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies slipped on Wednesday, with Argentina's YPF
extending this week's sharp drop after lawmakers took
their first step toward nationalizing the oil company.
YPF SA shares tumbled 32.7 percent to $13.12 in New
York and hit their lowest level since January 2003.
The shares fell sharply on Monday after Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans to seize a 51 percent
controlling stake in YPF from Spain's Repsol.
The move was advanced on Wednesday when a Senate committee
agreed on the outline of a bill to put YPF under state control.
Among other Argentine ADRs, shares of Pampa Energia SA
were down 2.5 percent at $7.31.
LatAm ADRs led the day's decine.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
slipped 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was down 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.02 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs fell 0.6 percent.
(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)