Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies slipped on Thursday as weak results from Nokia underscored worries about the profit picture.
Nokia shed 3.8 percent to $3.82 after it reported a bigger-than-expected loss and ditching its sales chief. The company promised more substantial cost cuts as well.
Results of a Spanish debt auction added to worries that Spain could be the next European country in need of a financial rescue plan. U.S.-listed shares of Spain's Banco Santander dropped 3.8 percent to $6.10 while shares of Germany's Deutsche Bank fell 2.6 percent to $44.27.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts declined 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs declined 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares slipped 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped 0.1 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs shed 0.5 percent.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.