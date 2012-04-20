By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies rose on Friday, led by gains in European
banks following upbeat German business sentiment and UK retail
sales data.
Shares of Deutsche Bank rose 2.5 percent to $45.36 in
New York, while shares of Banco Santander were up 2.8
percent at $6.27. Shares of Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
gained 3.6 percent to $6.70
Data showed German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for
the sixth month in a row in April. Also, British retail sales
rose the most in more than a year in March.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.63 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index edged up 0.12 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up
0.01 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was up 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)