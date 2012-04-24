NEW YORK, April 24 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies edged higher on Tuesday, as solid demand at European government debt sales lessened worry about the region's economic downturn and debt crisis.

Yields on government debt of the Netherlands fell after a successful auction a day after the government collapsed in a budget cut crisis that sent ADRs down more than 1 percent.

Sales for Spanish and Italian debt were well received and also stabilized markets.

Financials, highly sensitive to developments in the euro zone, moved higher. HSBC Holdings climbed 1.3 percent to $44.68 and Barclays PLC gained 2 percent to $13.58. Spain's Banco Santander SA rose 2.1 percent to $6.37.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts advanced 0.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained rose 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.4 percent while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 10.74 points, or 1.1 percent at 1,032.50.

Siemens AG added 1 percent to $91.76 after the German engineering group ousted the chief of its power transmission business ahead of its scheduled second-quarter results on Wednesday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs put on 0.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs ticked up 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)