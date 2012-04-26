NEW YORK, April 26 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies edged higher on Thursday, boosted by oil shares after earnings from Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina.

Royal Dutch climbed 4.4 percent to $73.77 after Europe's largest oil company by market capitalization beat estimates with an 11 percent rise in profit.

PetroChina gained 2.9 percent to $147.98 after income was up 5.8 percent, topping expectations.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was up 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index added 0.7 percent.

Consumer goods giant Unilever advanced 2.9 percent to $34.68 as first-quarter sales beat analysts' views with a 8.4 percent rise, but the company cautioned about a tough economic environment.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.2 percent at 1,044.31 points.

Financials slipped as the euro zone debt crisis continued to weigh on corporate results. Germany's Deutsche Bank dropped 3.2 percent to $44.01 and Spain's Banco Santander lost 2.3 percent to $6.37.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs put on 0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs slipped 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)