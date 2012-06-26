NEW YORK, June 26 Shares of overseas companies
traded in the United States rose on Tuesday after steep losses
in the last session, but gains were slight on doubts a summit on
the European debt crisis this week will produce decisive action.
Spanish bond yields rose after demand at a bill sale fell
despite higher yields as hopes faded that the European Union
summit would produce game-changing crisis measures.
The two-day summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday will be
the 20th time European Union leaders have met on resolving a
crisis that has spread across the euro zone since it began in
Greece in early 2010.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
also added 0.5 percent.
Madrid formally asked on Monday for funds to bail out its
banks in a move some see as a prelude for a full-blown bailout
of the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
Spanish banks did not partake in the rally. Shares of Banco
Santander fell 0.8 percent to $5.93, while BBVA
fell 0.5 percent to $6.25.
In the overall European ADR market, the BNY Mellon index of
leading European ADRs rose 0.5 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.02
percent.
There was strength in defensive stocks. Brewer
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's rose 2.6 percent to $72.67. It
said late Monday that it is interested in buying the rest of
Mexico's Grupo Modelo, cheering investors eager to
see more consolidation in the global beer market.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.4
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
added 0.7 percent.
(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)