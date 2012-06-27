NEW YORK, June 27 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Wednesday after upbeat economic data and on rising oil prices that boosted shares of energy companies.

The data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in May, easing concerns about tepid economic growth.

In another report, signed contracts for home purchases jumped in May to the most in seven months, the latest sign of improvement in the housing market that has been a major drag on the economy.

Shares of BP gained 1.1 percent to $38.24, while France's Total rose 1.2 percent to $42.65.

Crude oil futures rose as tighter North Sea supplies and strong U.S. economic data outweighed, for now, concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index also added 0.9 percent.

In a low volume trading day, other highlights were limited to news on individual stocks that produced some outsized moves in individual names.

Lloyds Banking Group shares rose 4.3 percent to $1.94 as it came closer to a deal to sell over 600 branches to the Co-operative Group, creating a new competitor for Britain's established but unpopular high street banks.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1.4 percent at 1000.14 points.

Indian Internet and media company Sify Technologies Ltd said it would sell its entire stake in MF Global's India unit in an all cash deal, sending its shares up 7.9 percent to $2.31.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrew Hay)