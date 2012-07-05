NEW YORK, July 5 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Thursday as investors fretted action from
various central banks indicated the global economy is in a
weaker footing than thought.
A sharp decline in the euro against the U.S. dollar
following the European Central Bank's lowering of interest rates
weighed on shares of Europe-based companies, the weakest
performers in the session. Policymakers in China and Britain
also loosened their monetary grip.
Adding to the European gloom, Spanish and Italian bond
yields rose after ECB President Mario Draghi didn't offer clues
that bolder monetary easing was on the way.
The yield on the benchmark Spanish 10-year bond
jumped 38 basis points to 6.785 percent, near the
7 percent level that forced other euro-zone countries to seek
bailouts.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
dropped 1.4 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500
index edged 0.2 percent down.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
1.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares dipped 0.11 percent.
Among European ADRs, Spain's Telefonica dropped 4.2
percent to $12.70 and Deutsche Bank lost 4.2 percent to
$35.64.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1
percent. Taiwan Semi fell 5.4 percent to $13.66 and
Bangalore-based Wipro lost 4.2 percent to $8.95.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
slipped 0.3 percent. Mexico's America Movil fell 1.6
percent to $25.88 while Brazil's Petrobras added 1.9
percent to $20.05.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kenneth Barry)