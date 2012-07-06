NEW YORK, July 6 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Friday as a sluggish jobs report in the United States fueled concerns that Europe's debt crisis is pushing the world's largest economy into low gear.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 1.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 1.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 1.1 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fell 2 percent to $10.24 and Credit Suisse lost 1.6 percent to $17.93. Deutsche Bank shares lost 3.5 percent to $34.19.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1.6 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei average fell as investors were unconvinced that fresh monetary easing by China, the UK and Europe, announced Thursday, will be sufficient to jumpstart slowing global growth.

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor lost 0.8 percent to $79.97 and Canon Inc lost 2.3 percent to $38.88.

South Korean shares also fell, weighed down by losses in heavyweight Samsung Electronics on post-earnings profit-taking after the company estimated second quarter profit at $5.9 billion, in line with analysts' expectations.

U.S.-listed shares of Korean Electric Corp lost 2.5 percent to $11.01 and steelmaker POSCO fell 1.2 percent to $81.49. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)